Each week the Herald's entertainment team gets the lowdown on a celebrity's formative experiences. Today, Shortland Street star Ben Barrington.

My first job was ...

a weekend shift as a salesperson at Just Jeans, Hamilton.

It taught me ... that a well folded T-shirt doesn't happen by some magical talent: there are things called folding boards that make it possible. It also taught me how many men let their wives and girlfriends dress them.

My big break came ... when l landed a small role opposite Luanne Gordon and Robbie Magasiva on a TV show called The Strip, in Wellington. That kind of led to a lead role in another show, called The Insider's Guide to Happiness. Things were a bit up and down workwise for a while after that but lnsider's Guide was pretty well regarded and it definitely put me on the acting map in New Zealand.

The last job l quit was ... at a gym. I was a personal trainer in London and loved doing it. I met lots of people and learned a great deal about health, fitness and exercise. l still have an interest in all that stuff. I left that job for no other reason than l was moving back to New Zealand to live.

The most famous person I've ever met is ... I met a few celebrities in the UK and, being part of the industry here, l have met some of New Zealand's famous faces. I've definitely had a few fangirl moments and stammered some weird stuff. I literally bumped into Ronnie Wood in a department store in London.

He was ... super-nice when l asked for a photo. The most famous person l have ever met though is Prince Harry. That was at an after-party for a charity concert at Wembley and he was just there, not surrounded by tiers of security or anything.

The best time I've had on set was ... I'm very lucky that l love what l do and every day at work is fun. The cast of Shortland Street are very funny and there are definitely lots of struggling-to-hold-it-together moments. I've been on a couple of big movie shoots and looked around at the stars, huge sets, helicopters, stunts and things and felt like l had to pinch myself. One great experience l had was running between Shortland St and Dancing with the Stars for about five weeks, learning the ropes and new skills on two completely different shows.

But the worst was ... By the same token l don't really have bad days. The worst it gets really is if a scene doesn't come together as well as it should, for one reason or another ... if l think of something that would've been great for a scene when l'm on the way home, when it's too late. There was one time though when l was working as an extra on The Lord of the Rings movies and got told off in front of everyone for over-acting in the background. That was a bit of a low point.

My dream role would be ... to work in a Ridley Scott film. I think his talent as a director and the impact of his work is immeasurable and to be part of one of his pictures would be incredible. I'd also love to be in either a Fast and Furious or Expendables movie ... even better, a crossover between the two.

• Ben Barrington plays plastic surgeon Dr Drew McCaskill on Shortland Street, which holds an open day this Saturday. From 10am to 4pm, fans can visit the sets and meet the stars at South Pacific Pictures, 8 Tolich Place, Henderson.