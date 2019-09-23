Unsolicited advice for life

1. You don't have to show up to every argument you're invited to.

2. Comparison is the thief of happiness.

3. Unless you're a rock star in your field, your connections at work are most likely going to present the best opportunities for you down the line. Networking matters.

4. Don't take criticism from someone you wouldn't also take advice from.

5. Be decisive. Right or wrong, make a decision. The road of life is paved with flat squirrels that couldn't make a decision.

(Via reddit.com)

A Twitter Challenge: #MakeASongCooler

Stand By Your Fan

Polar Eclipse of the Heart

Highway to Hail

Chilling in the Name Of ...

Taking the cake

Photo / Supplied

When ordering grandma's 101st birthday cake, things got a bit confused. "We said 'One hundred and one' and this is what we got. A discussion on the wording of numbers tells us that you shouldn't use the word 'and' because the numerals would be 100.1 or maybe 100.01 which some say is taught in school, but I'd never heard of that before. In this case, you can be sure that the decorator just wasn't thinking. If it were a proper cake phrase, it would ready 101st. You might imagine what would have happened if they'd have asked for 'Happy one hundred and first birthday.'" (Via Reddit)

