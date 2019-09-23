On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
When ordering grandma's 101st birthday cake, things got a bit confused. "We said 'One hundred and one' and this is what we got. A discussion on the wording of numbers tells us that you shouldn't use the word 'and' because the numerals would be 100.1 or maybe 100.01 which some say is taught in school, but I'd never heard of that before. In this case, you can be sure that the decorator just wasn't thinking. If it were a proper cake phrase, it would ready 101st. You might imagine what would have happened if they'd have asked for 'Happy one hundred and first birthday.'" (Via Reddit)