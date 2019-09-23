Unsolicited advice for life

1. You don't have to show up to every argument you're invited to.

2. Comparison is the thief of happiness.

3. Unless you're a rock star in your field, your connections at work are most likely going to present the best opportunities for you down the line. Networking matters.

4. Don't take criticism from someone you wouldn't also take advice from.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

5. Be decisive. Right or wrong, make a decision. The road of life is paved with flat squirrels that couldn't make a decision.

(Via reddit.com)

A Twitter Challenge: #MakeASongCooler

Stand By Your Fan

Polar Eclipse

Related articles:

Taking the cake

A befitting caption