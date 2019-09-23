Shannon Ryan's stint on Celebrity Treasure Island is over, but after four straight elimination finals she says she had an inkling her time in the competition was coming to an end.

The former captain of Team Kahu bowed out during tonight's episode after she was finally beaten by Flava radio host Athena Angelou in an epic puzzle challenge.

Having previously knocked out two former Olympians in Eric Murray and Barbara Kendall, and musician Moses Mackay, in consecutive elimination challenges, Ryan says she sensed her luck was running out.

Shannon and Athena fight it out in the elmination challenge. Photo / Supplied.

"What a ride! I was nervous because Athena is a wonderful competitor," she explained.

"I knew that puzzles were her strong point and it was going to be all-out until one of us figured that out.

"So nerves were definitely there. I was feeling pretty exhausted in many different ways.



"It's bizarre but (like) a lot of people that I've talked to that were eliminated along the way, I kind of had a feeling that this time was nearing.

"It was like every time I went into that arena it was like 'I've got a feeling, that tonight's NOT going to be a good, good night!'

"At the end of the day I was up against Athena who is just an exceptional woman so when you have to bow out to an exceptional woman that's not necessarily a bad thing."

Shannon described Athena as a "wonderful competitor". Photo / Supplied.

Despite finding herself constantly put up for elimination by her fellow celebs, the popular TV presenter and actress was gracious in defeat and holds no grudges against those that plotted against her.

"Treasure Island is not a place to take things personally. That will get in the way of the mission," she said.

"When other players are saying that you're the biggest threat, it's interesting - in an environment like Treasure Island, you don't see that as being tall poppy syndrome, or as a bad thing.

"They were recognising that I had what it took to win it, if I were lucky enough to navigate my way through those challenges and elimination battles. So, yes, in part it's a compliment."

Athena keeps her focus during the elimination challenge. Photo / Supplied.

Ryan is proud she managed to maintain a cool and calm demeanour throughout her time in the competition and says the constant mental and physical strain helped teach her more about how she is able to cope and perform under pressure.

"That was something I kept in mind the whole way through, because we can get tired and when you are put up for four elimination battles back-to-back, it does start to wear on you.



"It's hard to explain. My energy was sapped in a whole new way that I've never experienced before.

"I would highly recommend anyone take up an opportunity to do something like Treasure Island because you do get to experience things like being put up for elimination back-to-back, and find out how you deal with that as an individual. It's a massive discovery."

Co-host Matt Chisholm chats with Shannon and her elimination challenge rival Athena Angelou. Photo / Supplied.

But despite bowing out, Ryan is pleased she was able to promote the Blind Foundation Guide Dogs, and wants to continue to support causes that help the likes of her visually impaired brother.

"We're playing a game for a higher cause and I think I've well and truly proved that I was there to really play my little heart out for the Blind Foundation Guide Dogs and step up for the likes of my baby bro - and I 100 per cent intend on continuing to do so as well.

"I kept that in mind all the way through and with how I played and navigated the game. It was important to keep reminding people of the many ways that they can support the foundation.

"Not getting the $100k is a massive disappointment for me. I fought really hard for it. Watching it all play out reminded me that I wanted it badly."