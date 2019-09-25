In the modern movie marketplace, comic book adaptations dominate. Heavily. But there has never been a comic book movie like Joker. And there has never been a comic book movie performance like the one Joaquin Phoenix delivers in the lead role.

Joker, which offers up a gritty and grounded origin story for the iconic Batman villain, hasn't even hit theatres yet and it's already one of the most-talked-about movies of the year since its August premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the top prize. Among all the plaudits and talk of potential Oscar glory, some have expressed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.