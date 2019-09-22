Just a little more than a week after announcing their New Zealand concert, the Backstreet Boys have added a second show due to "overwhelming" demand.

They'll now play Spark Arena May 17 as well as May 16 and tickets for the new gig go on sale today.

The beloved boy band are touring in support of their 10th studio album DNA, which features the Grammy nominated single Don't Go Breaking My Heart.

But they've also got 25 years worth of pop hits at their disposal, from I Want It That Way to As Long as You Love Me, promising to deliver fans a hit of nostalgia like no other.

The two-date tour will see all five members - AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson - come to our shores, complete with not only their hits, but their signature choreography as well.

They've spent the last 14 months in residency in Las Vegas so they're ready for this tour, which will be their largest arena tour in nearly 20 years.