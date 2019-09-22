Are you serious? 'Dad joke' now official term

Merriam-Webster has announced that "dad joke" is among the hundreds of new terms that have been legitimised by the dictionary firm. Likely brought about by their ubiquitous presence among Instagram hashtags, inspo and vacay are now officially acceptable abbreviations for inspiration and vacation, respectively. And financiers will be happy to hear that haircut now has a new sense meaning "a reduction in the value of an asset" (even though a good haircut can really make you feel like a million bucks). Tallboy or tall boy has also now been accepted to mean "a tall cylindrical can for beverages (such as beer)". It also updated its online dictionary to recognise "they" as a singular nonbinary pronoun. (Mental Floss)

All Black in top gear

Top commentary during the nailbiting Rugby World Cup game between the All Blacks and South Africa on Saturday night. For those who missed the old school reference made by rugby commentator Scotty "Sumo" Stevenson, he said: "George Bridge has just scored his first RWC try looking like he was changing gears in a Cortina; outstandingly casual in the dive." By which he meant, done with ease ... and because the whole Ford Cortina range was a bestseller in New Zealand in the 60s, 70s and 80s and a cheap to run, easy to drive car. Although manufactured in Britain, it was assembled in Ford's Lower Hutt plant from 1963 to 1983.

Streaming fiasco sparks wry comment

Overheard in cafe, older woman. "I quite like the Spark Sport app. The picture is fuzzy, like watching old games back in the 1980s. Reminds me of the days when I knew the names of all the All Blacks."