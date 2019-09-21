It's anticipated to be the most scandalous season yet, and royal fans have finally been given the juicy teaser they've been waiting for.

Netflix released the trailer for The Crown season three where Olivia Colman speaks, revealing the first glimpse at her version of the famous monarch.

The Oscar-winner, 45, took over the lead role from Claire Foy, and portrays Elizabeth in a much shriller manner.

The short clip also briefly features Foy, who used a much deeper tone for her characterisation of the Queen, despite her younger age.

Colman, acting as the Queen, speaks in her best "Queen's English" with her advisers and makes amusing gags while being shown a new postage stamp with her face on it.

She analyses it among the team of men, and her two corgis.

"Everyone is delighted with the new profile, ma'am," an adviser says to her. "Which they feel to be an elegant reflection of her majesty's transition from young woman to ..."

"Old bat?" the Queen cuts him off.

Her adviser answers: "Settled sovereign!"

While she scrutinises the stamps, her adviser continues: "Just the tiniest changes."

The Queen disagrees: "A great many changes. Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it!"

The teaser will show for the first time at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 23.

The new season will chronicle the lives of young royals Prince Charles and Princess Anne, as well as how the family adjusts to the changes of the late 1960s and 1970s, so it's bound to be interesting.