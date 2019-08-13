It's set to be the most scandalous season of The Crown, and royal fans don't have long to wait until the next instalment hits Netflix.

The new season will chronicle the lives of young royals Prince Charles and Princess Anne as well as how the family adjusts to the changes of the late 1960s and 1970s, so it's bound to be juicy.

Here's everything we know about The Crown season three so far:

WHEN WILL SEASON THREE BE RELEASED?

Netflix has today announced the official release date for The Crown: November 17, 2019.

Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/eKPcUOq5Sp — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 12, 2019

Olivia Colman, who takes over from Claire Foy as the Queen, told Good Morning America in February: "We've just finished season three a week ago, and when I go back I've got to do some reshoots. We start again with season four in August."

WHEN DOES SEASON THREE TAKE PLACE?

Netflix has all but confirmed when the next season of The Crown will take place after it announced Jason Watkins would play Prime Minister Harold Wilson, who was in office from 1964-1970 and 1974-1976.

Tobias Menzies takes over from Matt Smith in the role of Prince Philip. Photo / Getty Images

A statement from producers later confirmed season three would cover 1963 to 1977, Town and Country reported.

There's plenty of fodder during this period thanks to the very public breakdown of Princess Margaret's marriage to Lord Snowdon, the attempted kidnapping of Princess Anne, and Prince Charles' 1969 investiture ceremony where he became the Prince of Wales.

Ben Daniels stars as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon - Princess Margaret's husband. Photo / Getty Images

Other major plots rumoured to have made the cut are England's win in the 1966 World Cup and the Aberfan Disaster.

WHO ARE THE CAST MEMBERS?

— Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

Oscar-winner Colman's portrayal of the Queen is set in the period from 1963 - 1977. Photo / Getty Images

— Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

— Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

Helena Bonham Carter takes on the role of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret. Photo / Getty Images

— Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon

— Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles

Josh O'Connor plays Prince Charles. Photo / Getty Images

— Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer

— Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand

Emerald Fennell will portray Camilla Shand. Photo / Getty Images

— Jason Watkins as Harold Wilson

— Erin Doherty as Princess Anne

WILL SEASON THREE FEATURE DIANA AND CAMILLA?

Sorry Diana fans, but the late Princess of Wales won't feature until The Crown season four, which was filmed back-to-back after season three.

"Diana's not in this season," casting director Nine Gold told Vanity Fair. "When we do get to her, that is going to be pretty interesting."

Camilla and Charles' early relationship will feature, with Fennell spotted filming scenes in January.