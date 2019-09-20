Troubled star Aaron Carter has claimed he was sexually abused by his sister Leslie, who died in 2012 from a drug overdose.

Police are investigating the allegations raised by the singer who claims his sister sexually abused him for years.

Police also said they have received reports from the Carter family with concerns for the singer's welfare.

"We are currently investigating the concerns of all parties involved and utilising all available resources to assist family members in addressing their concerns," a spokesperson told Page Six earlier this week.

Advertisement

Aaron Carter made the allegations on Twitter this week.

"It runs in the family. I never wanted to tell anyone this. But I have too (sic)…," he wrote.

"My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old…."

"My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn't on her medications and I was absused (sic) not only sexually by her but by my first two back-up dancers when I was 8 years old. And my brother absused (sic) me my whole life."

my sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications and I was absused not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old. And my brother absused me my whole life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

Leslie died in 2012 from a drug overdose when she was 25-years-old.

The singer handed over two assault rifles on Wednesday after his brother Nick Carter reportedly took out a restraining order against him.

He says he has kept his shotgun and pistol for his own protection.

Aaron Carter has made a series of troubling statements about his family on Twitter recently, including accusing his brother Nick of being a "serial rapist" and accusing his pregnant sister of being on drugs.

Advertisement

The Backstreet Boys singer Nick, 39, said he filed the order against his brother after he expressed the intention of killing Nick's pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn child.

"In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family," Nick tweeted this week.

"We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."