Money, Money, Money was one of their many chart-topping hits to later feature in a world-famous musical and blockbusting film franchise.

And you'll need plenty of it to enjoy Abba's new dining experience after it arrived in Britain last night ⁠— with the cheapest tickets costing a cool £151 (NZ$300), the Daily Mail reports.

Mamma Mia! The Party was introduced to London by former members Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

British actress and TV presenter Nadia Sawalha dances at the opening night of Mamma Mia! The Party in London. Photo / Getty Images

It sees songs from the musical performed around tables as fans enjoy a dinner set in a taverna in Skopelos, the Greek island where the first movie was filmed.

The opening night was also attended by Sweden's ambassador to the UK, Torbjorn Sohlstrom, and QI host Sandi Toksvig, who adapted the musical's script for the dinner show.

The dining experience has been running for four years in Stockholm, but has only now come to Britain.

Until February 16 next year, guests at London's O2 will be treated to an all-singing and all-dancing show, a four-course gourmet Mediterranean meal and an Abba disco. They will be surrounded by a traditional Greek setting, including a courtyard with a fountain and olive trees. Prices rise to £218 (NZ$434) for the best seats.

The Mamma Mia! musical has been seen by more than 65 million fans worldwide in 50 productions in 16 different languages. It has grossed more than £3.2 billion (NZ$6.4bn) in ticket sales and premiered in around 450 cities.

QI host Sandi Toksvig adapted the musical's script for the dinner show. Photo / Getty Images

In 2008, it was turned into a hit Hollywood film starring Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth. This was followed by a sequel in 2017. The global success of the Abba franchises have helped the band rake in a huge multi-million pound fortune.

Ulvaeus is understood to be worth more than £240 million (NZ$477m), while Andersson is worth around £173m (NZ$344.5m).

Bjorn Ulvaeus makes a cameo in his original Abba costume from 1977 at the opening night of Mamma Mia! The Party at The O2 in London. Photo / Getty Images

The Swedish pop group was formed in 1972 using the first letter of the performers' names ⁠— Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. At the outset, Abba was made up of two married couples, Faltskog and Ulvaeus, and Andersson and Lyngstad.

But the group's success put strain on their relationships. Two years after forming, Abba were considered the most successful act in pop music history. Their songs topped the charts all around the world from 1974 to the early 1980s. Abba are believed to have sold between 140 million and 500 million records.

After the group split in 1982, Ulvaeus and Andersson continued writing music. Meanwhile Faltskog and Lyngstad both began careers as solo artists.