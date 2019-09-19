Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has undergone a drastic make-over that left him almost unrecognisable at his own film premiere.

The Hollywood star flew under the radar earlier this week when he turned up to the screening of his new action thriller movie Running with the Devil at the Writers Guild Theatre in Beverly Hills.

The Academy Award-winning actor has abandoned his usual well-groomed appearance and is now sporting a new rugged – and hairy – look.

The 55-year-old's face is now covered by a bushy beard, which he paired together with a fur-lined denim jacket and a fedora hat, a combo which left him looking like a cross between a mountain man and Indiana Jones.

Nicolas cage was almost unrecognisable at his own film premiere. Photo / Getty Images.

The National Treasure star was joined by his son Weston Cage, 28, who was looking more dapper than his dad, with a sharp looking beard and his hair slicked back into a ponytail.

Running With the Devil is a story about a drug cartel boss who sends his most trusted and fearsome goon and an expert drug trafficker to uncover why his shipments of cocaine are being intercepted.

Nicolas Cage, left, and his son, Weston Cage Coppola, attend the LA Premiere of Running with the Devil. Photo / AP.

The new film's release comes as Cage continues to move on after divorcing his fourth wife Erika Koike. The pair were together for just four days when Cage tried to have the marriage annulled, saying he was "too drunk to marry". He claimed their union was fraudulent as Koike did not reveal she was already in a relationship and that she had a criminal past.

TMZ report a Nevada judge granted the divorce three months after the wedding.

Running With the Devil is scheduled to land in cinemas later this month.