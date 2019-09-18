The producers of The Chase have developed a plan to help Paul Sinha as he remains on the show while battling Parkinson's.

Sinha revealed in June that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's, tweeting his followers with a vow to "fight this with every breath I have".

He added in a blog post: "A lot of people have asked 'What can I do to help?' The answer is to treat me exactly the same as before."

I have Parkinson's disease. I will fight this with every breath I have. https://t.co/csp72zZmGQ — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 14, 2019

Despite his health struggle, Sinha's fellow Chasers are backing him to continue working.

Advertisement

The 49-year-old last week proved his mind was still as sharp as ever when he was crowned British Quiz Champion.

"Paul will still be doing The Chase," Mark 'The Beast' Labbett told the Daily Star.

Mark Labbett has backed Paul Sinha to continue working on The Chase. Photo / Supplied.

"There are plans afoot if the worst comes to the worst for how to deal with moving him down the set.

"If he has problems walking we will literally show him walking once. That is courtesy.

"His mind is still great. He won the British Quiz Championships at the weekend."

Ten years of Quiz insanity finally vindicated. pic.twitter.com/XT2eEZdJCE — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) September 7, 2019

Sinha later revealed in a blog post that he had been overwhelmed by the victory and spent two hours weeping privately as he reflected on his achievement.

"The weeping. It had nothing to do with Parkinson's. Although I am realistic enough to know that this was probably my one big shot at a major title," he wrote.

"It had everything to do with the fact that I have worked my bloody arse off for the last ten years, travelling around the country and indeed Europe just trying to compete, enjoy and improve.

Advertisement

"For the next 12 months, I'm the British Quiz Champion. Parkinson's will not be able to take that away from me."

Sinha has previously made clear his intentions to "keep Chasing, keep writing and performing comedy [and] keep quizzing." He joked that an appearance on Dancing on Ice was probably "out of the question".

Sinha and Labbett appear on The Chase with the likes of Shaun Wallace, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty and Jenny Ryan.

The Chase airs Monday to Saturday on TV 1.