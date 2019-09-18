Robyn Malcolm has welcomed the "massive" news Amazon studios will film and produce a new Lord of the Rings series in New Zealand - but thinks Gandalf should be played by a woman.
The New Zealand actress told Heather Du Plessis-Allan on Newstalk ZB's drive show "we don't need another old dude" to play the wizard Gandalf.
"I think Gandalf should be a woman this time," she said. British actor Sir Ian McKellen played the wizard in New Zealand director Peter Jackson's film trilogy.
"We've had enough of old wizards, Ian McKellen did a beautiful job...why not have Judi Dench? Or actually an old Maori kuia would be a fantastic direction to take."
Dame Judi Dench, 84, recently told the Daily Mirror she isn't going to retire from acting anytime soon.
"I'm doing the job I would retire to do," she said.
Malcolm added the series should strive for diversity and a "different perspective on magic" since the series is being made so soon after the conclusion of the film franchise.
West Auckland will be the main base for the five-year production and the series is set to cost upwards of $1.5 billion.
The last The Hobbit movie premiered in 2014, a prequel to the Lord of The Rings series which was split into three films.