A reader writes: "There is a new complex being built in Browns Bay. They have finally solved the housing crisis and are selling Apartents not Apartments!"

Audiobooks are generally read by actors, usually famous and well-liked names such as Stephen Fry or Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation). Just occasionally, the books are recorded by someone else entirely ... A programme held at the California Medical Facility State Prison, Volunteers of Vacaville, or as it referred to by the prison, The Blind Project, has inmates transcribe and record thousands of books for the visually impaired; best sellers, textbooks, mysteries, science fiction, Westerns, children's books, and cookbooks. During the 1970s and 1980s it was revealed that notorious serial killer Ed Kemper headed the project to help the visually impaired enjoy literature. Kemper spent more than 5000 hours during that time recording several hundred books including: Flowers in the Attic, and Petals on the Wind (V.C Andrews), The Glass Key (Dashiell Hammett), Merlin's Mirror (Andre Norton), and Star Wars novelisations. (ForReadingAddicts.co.uk)

Doggone hangover

The expression the "hair of the dog", for an alcoholic drink taken to cure a hangover, is a shortening of "a hair of the dog that bit you". It comes from an old belief that someone bitten by a rabid dog could be cured of rabies by taking a potion containing some of the dog's hair. It suggests that, although alcohol may be to blame for the hangover (as the dog is for the attack), a smaller portion of the same will, paradoxically, act as a cure. (Oxford Dictionary of Word Origins)

Death to euphemisms

Writer Rachel Monroe shared some unusual death euphemisms that her mother collects from obituaries ... the highlights include:

Snuck out of this world

Welcomed as Heaven's newest biker angel

Entered into eternal celebration

Is joyfully singing with Jesus

Finished with gratitude her human experience

Went over to the majority.