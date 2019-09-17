Just because IT is over does not mean people are over IT.

The horror adaptation of Stephen King's novel culminated with the recent release of IT: Chapter Two, but the horror films have proved so popular with worldwide audiences that the director is currently looking into ways in which Pennywise could return.

Bill Skarsgård, the actor who plays protagonist Pennywise the Clown, has revealed that the director Andy Muschietti has "a few ideas" for a potential sequel.

"Andy and I have discussed ideas for what a third movie would look like," he told movie website JoBlo. "I don't think it's quite what people expect. It's something different. The first two stories are the book, and the second film is the end of that story. So we would do something quite literally off book."

Skarsgård also revealed that he would like to change things up if a third movie was to happen.

"I feel like I've done what I can with the incarnation of Pennywise as we know of him, so I think it would be a cool idea to change up a few things. So, without going into too much detail, there is a story that we're kind of excited about, but it's way too early to say. But we'll see, we'll see."