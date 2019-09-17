If you're hankering for the return of The 1975 even before tonight's Spark Arena show, there's not long to wait.

The Manchester four-piece will headline the 2020 St Jerome's Laneway Festival, in Auckland's Albert Park precinct on January 27.

The line-up for the annual day-festival was announced this morning, and while there's arguably less spiky guitar action than in previous years, there's plenty of electronic and pop beats of all flavours.

Balancing critical acclaim with commercial success, The 1975 are one of the biggest bands in the world right now, with Grammy nominations and three back-to-back number one albums.

Advertisement

Singer Matt Healy is something of an icon, railing against toxic masculinity in the music industry and enlisting Greta Thunberg on a new track about climate change.

Fellow Grammy-nominated star, pop magician Charli XCX, will be performing to support her new record Charli (check out our verdict in tomorrow's Time Out magazine).

Aussie EDM juggernaut Rufus Du Sol were last here in March and have played three of the past four Coachella festivals.

Another rising star from across the Tasman, Ruel, will treat audiences to hits Dazed & Confused and Younger, which have racked up tens of millions of streams. Countrywoman

Julia Jacklin will be back in New Zealand a year after touring in support of her Crushing album.

Former Odd Future act Earl Sweatshirt returns to Laneway for the first time since 2014 to showcase his progressively darker sound. Hip-hop and trap fans will also welcome Atlanta's J.I.D, one of the latest stars to continue that city's proud lineage in the genres.

Prolific psych rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back after last playing the festival in 2017.

Auckland pop powerhouse Benee, Wellington trio Mermaidens and Dunedin indie rockers Soaked Oats will help fly the flag for Aotearoa.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale on Thursday next week. More acts are to be announced.