Mac Miller's fortune of US$11.3 million ($17.7m) will be split up among his closest friends and family.

The American rapper's legal documents were obtained by TMZ that showed his wealth had been appraised in full including his personal property and cash.

Miller's trust left instructions to give close friend Bryan Johnson all of his clothing and electronics while another friend Q Chandler-Cuff is getting more than 20 pieces of jewellery.

His parents and his brother were left US$5m in bank and brokerage accounts.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, died last year after an overdose aged 26.

According to reports by TMZ, the star was found at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death resulted in the arrest of his alleged drug dealer, who police have said provided Miller with a lethal dose of drugs, TMZ reported.

Miller was open about his struggles with substance abuse, particularly in the wake of his break up with Ariana Grande. Photo / Getty Images

The rapper was open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, particularly in the wake of his well-publicised break up with singer Ariana Grande.