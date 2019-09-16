Liam Hemsworth found out the news about the split with Miley Cyrus from social media, according to reports.

The New York Post is reporting the actor was blindsided about the split after a statement from Cyrus's camp went out on August 10.

The statement read: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

A source alleges this statement came as a shock to Hemsworth, who was in Australia at the time.

Days after the statement went out, Cyrus, 26, was spotted kissing Kaitlyn Carter - her rumoured girlfriend.

The singer also alluded to the split in a cryptic Instagram post on August 13, captioned "don't fight the evolution because you'll never win."

Hemsworth didn't publically address the split until August 13.

There are conflicting reports from sources close to Hemsworth. One says the couple were separated for months and denies the actor was shocked by the news of the split.

Another says the 29 year-old Hunger Games star had been trying to save the rocky marriage but was not ready to announce the split.

Cyrus also reportedly tried to make it work.

The split came to a head when Hemsworth eventually filed for divorce in Los Angeles on August 21, and there was no comment from his representatives at the time.

Just days later, Cyrus took the stage at the VMA's and performed Slide Away live for the first time, a song rumoured to be about Hemsworth.