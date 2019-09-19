Each week the Herald's entertainment team gets the lowdown on a celebrity's key experiences. Today, Celebrity Treasure Island contestant and Flava host Athena Angelou.

My first job was ... working in a popular female retail store.

It taught me that ... mainstream retail is not my thing.

My big break came ... in 2013 when Hayden from Flava reached out to me to consider joining the team. I was only 23 at the time and it was huge because I remember listening to him on radio from a young age - it was like anybody who knew New Zealand radio knew his voice - so to be identified and scouted by him (considering I had no qualifications) was a humbling moment.

Advertisement

The last job I quit was … ahhmmm, haven't really quit jobs but I did recently resign my role in the nightlife and events scene. I just can't keep up with the long nights like I used to, haha.

The most famous person I've ever met is … Kevin Hart, without a doubt. My good friend is a promoter in Aussie and I've worked with him on several tours looking after artists. I was asked to take care of Kevin's opening acts the night before his performance and he showed up with them. Not only did everyone make lifelong friends, we were also given VIP treatment and front-row seats for his show the following night.

He was … extremely humble, the restaurant staff (who are also my good friends) were invited by him to experience an amazing time at his show as a thank you in return for the hospitality the night before. I've met a lot of snooty artists, so to be as cool as he was meant heaps to everyone.

The best time I've had on set was … winning Tim Tams on Celebrity Treasure Island. It was just such a great feeling after consecutive losses.

But the worst was … one day, when I was fatigued from a long day of interviewing and filming, I felt like I was sleepwalking and about to pass out.

My dream role would be … something fun and not forced, full of meaning and enjoyable. Whether it be behind the microphone and camera or in front, as long as it's something I can appreciate without feeling like it's a chore, then I'll be happy.

• Celebrity Treasure Island is on TVNZ 2 on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. Athena co-hosts Flava Drive with Manchoo.