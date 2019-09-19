It's probably no shock that Oscar-winning film-maker Guillermo del Toro is a fan of scary stories.

But the new film from the Mexican, whose works include Pan's Labyrinth, Crimson Peak and 2018 Best Picture-winner The Shape of Water, betrays a long-held affection for a particular type.

First published in 1981, Alvin Schwartz's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a collection of short horror stories inspired by urban myths and campfire tales. The kind that often involves the narrator claiming the events happened to their cousin's best friend.

READ MORE: The beginner's guide to Guillermo del Toro

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Although aimed

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.