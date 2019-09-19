RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019 (Spark Sport & TVNZ)

The biggest sporting event of the year – the Rugby World Cup – kicks-off in Japan tomorrow and all 48 games can be streamed live via the official broadcaster Spark Sport.

If you haven't signed up for Spark you can still keep up with the play with TVNZ also showing 12 games free-to-air on TVNZ 1. Each of the All Blacks four pool matches and their quarter-final (should they make it) will have an hour delay, while four other pool games (including the tournament opener), the semi-finals and final will screen live.

However you won't be able to live stream the games through TVNZ OnDemand or the TVNZ app as the games are not available that way. You will need to head to Spark Sport to stream those matches or switch to free-to-air broadcast TV.

The All Blacks open their campaign against South Africa on Saturday at 9.45pm.



SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW (Amazon Prime)



Rihanna fans around the world will be tuning in to Amazon Prime tomorrow to catch her highly anticipated Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The pop icon and fashion and beauty trailblazer has partnered up with the streaming giant to give fans a look at her second annual Savage X Fenty lingerie runway show.

Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel helped create the New York Fashion Week event, which features a diverse range of models, actors and dancers wearing the new autumn/winter 2019 collection.

An all-star line-up including multi-platinum singer Halsey, hip-hop stars Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, and A$AP Ferg, all performed during the spectacular show. Available on Amazon Prime from tomorrow.



Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix)



Will Zach Galifianakis beloved webseries Between Two Ferns survive the transition from the small screen of the net to the big screen of the, er, net? Okay yes, the stakes are a lot lower for the furry-faced funny man as he shepherds his irreverently bizarre and hilariously adversarial celebrity chat show to Netflix rather than the cinema. But that offers a freedom Galifianakis will certainly exploit by wringing as much weirdness as he can out of every encounter. It's a road movie that sees the comedian embarking on a quest to save his tarnished reputation, which is an easy, albeit hoary, way to shuffle him in front of various celebs like Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones, Brie Larson and Keanu Reeves. But hey, we want mucho lols from this guy not Citizen Kane. Debuts between Thursday and Saturday - Friday for those in the back ...

Go Girls (Neon)



As well as acting as a very springy board indeed for rising stars Jay Ryan (It: Chapter 2), Matt Whelan (Narcos) and Anna Hutchison (Vengeance: A Love Story), Go Girls was also a bloody entertaining, completely charming, comedy-drama that chronicled life on Auckland's North Shore. The premise is simple, four 20-something friends each make a promise to enact change and do something to better their lives, and each of its five seasons follows their up's, down's and various antics as they struggle along the road to betterment.

The show's a lot of fun, deftly blending its dramatic and comedic elements without dropping the ball on either. It's almost a textbook example of breezy watching, but that's what makes it so bingeable. Which you can do on Neon right now.