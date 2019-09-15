Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby's stand-up special and the documentary Leaving Neverland have both picked up Emmy's.

Gadsby's Netflix special Nanette was awarded a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, beating out nominees Adam Sandler, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Beyonce.

The special was critically acclaimed upon its release in June last year for Gadsby's brutally honest stand-up about her reality as a lesbian woman and how she deals with homophobia and pain.

When Gadsby received the news her special was nominated for an Emmy in July, the comedian took to Twitter and said she was "pretty chuffed,".

Leaving Neverland also picked up an award. The documentary film explored abuse allegations against Michael Jackson won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

The film created by Dan Feed focuses on the testimony by Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 41 who allege Jackson sexually abused them when they were young boys.

The four-hour-long documentary sparked boycotts of Michael Jacksons' music from radio stations.

Michael Jackson denied the allegations prior to his death in 2009.

The 2019 Emmy awards will be held on Monday September 23.