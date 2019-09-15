Disturbing facts

1. There was a series of movies during the 1980s called the "Guinea Pig" films that were so gory that the director of the movies was actually investigated by police and had to show how he did the effects.

2. If you have a boob job, the database for implants is so well-kept and readily available across the country that they can identify your body based on the serial number of your implants.

3. If Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin got stuck on the moon the official policy was to cut communication and let them suffocate in silence.

