Disturbing facts

1. There was a series of movies during the 1980s called the "Guinea Pig" films that were so gory that the director of the movies was actually investigated by police and had to show how he did the effects.

2. If you have a boob job, the database for implants is so well-kept and readily available across the country that they can identify your body based on the serial number of your implants.

3. If Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin got stuck on the moon the official policy was to cut communication and let them suffocate in silence. Nixon even had a speech prepared in case this happened.

4. In medieval times, a form of torture involved a goat licking the soles of your feet. Their tongue is rough enough that it can slowly lick off your skin. And the salt used to encourage the goat to lick them, only made the pain worse.

Advertisement

5. Male giraffes will head butt a female in the bladder until she urinates, then tastes the pee to help him determine whether the female is ovulating.

Pillow talk

Pet ownership can produce lower stress, improved mood and overall better physical health. But not everyone can own a pet. Some are allergic. Some are just not mobile enough to take care for another creature. So Yukai Engineering, a Japanese company, has created Qoobo which is a "tailed pillow that heals your heart." When you stroke the device, the tail rhythmically responds to your motions. It sways pendulously from left to right, just like a cat would, matching the direction of your stroking. (Via neatorama.com)