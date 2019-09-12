Grandstanding

For sale on Trade Me: "Just in time for the Rugby World Cup — your own personal GRANDSTAND! Suitable for you and your closest 59 mates! Put it up outside! Put it up in the backyard! Put it in the lounge — your significant other will barely notice it! Imagine watching the ABs bring home the cup with you in the upper corporate section of this grandstand! Beautifully finished in subtle fire engine red that will go with any lounge decor! The whole thing can be broken down and stored away ... bring it back out for RWC 2023. Towering like Retallick. Strong like Ardie. Possibly as old as Reid. Stadia at your place? I say YES!! Made to be modular and able to be removed. Has been indoors. You don't even need to ask her — you're overthinking it — she will love it!"

Auction closes Wednesday. Pick up Manukau.

Trying to hide in Ikea is thwarted

Ikea stores are so big some people find it's easy to get lost — surely that theory needed to be put to the test. Police were called to the Glasgow branch of the Swedish furniture giant on Saturday after thousands of people threatened to turn up for a mass game of hide and seek.

Plans were announced and spread on Facebook. The trend for using Ikea's giant warehouses for games began in Europe a few years ago and has seen people hiding in fridges, under beds and in the firm's big blue shopping bags. Staff at the Braehead store became aware of a Facebook thread suggesting 3000 youths were about to descend.

As well as drafting in extra security, Ikea contacted police, who dispatched five officers. Groups of youths who looked like they were only there for the game were turned away. (The Scotsman.com)

Luxury accommodation

Airbnb now caters to the world's 1 per cent with Airbnb Luxe, a new service specifically for them. One of the rentals it offers is an actual island in French Polynesia for $1 million a week. Nukutepipi island can entertain 52 people in 21 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms.

"Airbnb Luxe isn't just about dwellings; it's also about your entire journey as the programme comes with access to a dedicated trip designer who's there to craft your five-star stay, even down to securing a table at a Michelin-starred restaurant," according to the website.

"Designers" handle everything from your transportation to and from the properties, to services, "from personal chefs to massage therapists," as well as "childcare, to private chefs to personal training sessions in your own private gym." ( W magazine)