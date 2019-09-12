Grandstanding

For sale on Trade Me: "Just in time for the Rugby World Cup — your own personal GRANDSTAND! Suitable for you and your closest 59 mates! Put it up outside! Put it up in the backyard! Put it in the lounge — your significant other will barely notice it! Imagine watching the ABs bring home the cup with you in the upper corporate section of this grandstand! Beautifully finished in subtle fire engine red that will go with any lounge decor! The whole thing can be broken down and stored away ... bring it back out for RWC 2023.

Trying to hide in Ikea is thwarted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Luxury accommodation

Related articles: