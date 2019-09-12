A reality TV star has fired her social media staffer after she was caught in controversy around an Instagram post on September 11.

Fans of Kristin Cavallari called her out on an "always remember" photo she posted from New York City on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack.

The former The Hills cast member's post was deemed "super insensitive" and "tone-deaf" because the photo featured the 32-year-old posing on a New York City sidewalk in a plunging black dress.

The photo had tags to multiple fashion designers, including her own brand Uncommon James, plus her makeup artist Robert Sesnek and stylist Owen Gould.

Advertisement

Cavallari, who has her on reality show Very Cavallari on E!, originally captioned the picture: "NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember".

The caption was quickly amended to just "NYC for 24hrs" after a flurry of negative comments.

Meanwhile, social media users let their feelings about the sexy photo and old caption be known.

"Let me show off my body and then make a half ass remark about 911. WTF.," commented a fan.

"Poor taste," commented another follower.

"Wrong picture for the sentiment in the post," wrote someone else.

Fox News reported that Cavallari fired the social media staffer who posted the photo and wrote the caption for her account within a matter of hours.

Cavallari's rep confirmed the release of the employee to Fox News, saying: "Yes that's correct."

Advertisement

Cavallari, who rose to fame on popular reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills, was in the city doing media and attending Fashion Week.