90s music star and legendary hedonist Shaun Ryder has revealed he lost his teenage job as a postman - for biting a dog.

The Happy Mondays singer was 19 and on the verge of stardom when he committed the bizarre act that saw him sacked.

Ryder told the Sun that he was high on LSD when the incident occurred: "I had dropped a tab of acid probably to relieve the boredom then on the round as I was stepping up to be promoted to a postman, this terrier dog at a pub I delivered to, tried to attack me."

Shaun Ryder's drug-fuelled antics have become legendary. Photo / Getty

"So I thought I am not having this, I grabbed it, bit it on its head threw it down and gave a kick up the bum.

Advertisement

"As it went another postman who was passing in his van saw what happened and reported me. That was it I was suspended but I had already started the band so I wasn't too bothered."

The attack ended a four-year career in mail delivery that started when Ryder dropped out of school to become a post boy messenger at 15.

Ryder admits he was high on LSD when he bit the dog. Photo / Getty

The revelation comes as excitement builds around a Hollywood film that will tell the story of Ryder's ascent from teenage troublemaker to chart-topping pop star.

The film, Twisting My Melon, is based on Ryder's autobiography of the same name and will feature Skins star Jack O'Connell as the Manchester legend.

The Happy Mondays' 1989 Madchester Rave On EP provided the name for the Manchester music scene that became a global phenomenon by concocting a cocktail of alternative guitar music and acid house electronica. Drugs, particularly Ecstasy, were the not-so-secret ingredients of the movement.

Their 1990 album Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches saw the group achieve huge commercial success in the UK and beyond with hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.

The band, who were always a shambles, eventually fell apart and since then there have been side projects, reunions and reality TV appearances.