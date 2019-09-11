Ariane Grande reckons an alternative video for her song NASA by space students is out of this world.

The tribute clip for the track from Grande's latest album, thank u, next, features interns from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration miming to the lyrics.

In a tweet, Grande thanked them and said her heart was bursting.

"oh my. this is so pure and special and insane," she wrote. "hi everyone over there that is doing such incredible work ! thank u for taking the time to make this ! my heart is ….. bursting."

Advertisement

In a description on YouTube, NASA explained the video was the result of a volunteer outreach video project by students at the Johnson Space Center.

"It was created as an educational parody of Ariana Grande's NASA song. The lyrics and scenes in the video have been re-imagined in order to inform the public about the amazing work going on at NASA and the Johnson Space Center."

Check out the tribute video here and the original below:





NASA is committed to landing the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024.

Its Artemis lunar exploration program, we will use new technologies to explore more of the planet than ever before.