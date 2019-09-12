COMMENT:

When I last spoke to Taika Waititi he was riding high. His whizz-bang-pop superhero flick Thor: Ragnarok had been a smash hit worldwide and was being praised for injecting much needed pizzazz into the Marvel cinematic universe.

He had box office success and he had industry buzz. There was nothing he couldn't do. So I asked him what he was going to do. He vaguely said he had ideas and projects and then he laughed.

"They're all potential career enders," he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In his new movie, Waititi stars as Adolf Hitler, a move as potentially career ending as it

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.