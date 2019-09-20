Sarah Foster-Sproull has nice manners – at least during interviews.

Described as one of New Zealand's "most compelling, innovative and creative choreographers" in 2017 when she received the $100,000 Creative NZ Choreographic Fellowship, she gives considered and polite replies to questions, speaks softly but passionately, doesn't swear and apologises if there's a question she can't answer.

That is until midway through a telephone interview, when we get to how much dancers earn. In May, Creative NZ and NZ On Air released the first research of its kind in 20 years asking 1500 artists about their income, training and well-being to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.