Calum Henderson reviews The Story of Rugby right on time for the Rugby World Cup.

Like all patriotic New Zealanders, the story of rugby is part of my DNA. I literally bleed rugby union. Put a drop of my blood under a microscope and zoom in enough, you'll see it's actually hundreds of tiny rugby balls.

The story of rugby? Well, William Webb Ellis picked up the soccer ball and ran with it, didn't he? From there, it's easy: Pine Tree, Buck, Jonah, Richie, Dan. The old Log o' Wood. Suzie the Waitress.

So is there really anything new a

