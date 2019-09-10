Kaitlynn Carter has publically admitted she was 'drooling' over photos of her rumoured girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus posted a photo to Instagram of her outfit she wore to the Tom Ford fashion show: a plunging black shirt, silk trousers, and a velvet jacket. The look was topped off with a faux fur hat and sunglasses, The Sun reported.

"Dear God," Carter commented, ending with a drooling emoji.

It is the latest public display of affection for the couple, who first went public when they were spotted on holiday in Italy together.

Cyrus sparked rumours she cheated on Liam Hemsworth, who she recently split from.

Miley and Kaitlynn Carter on VMAs backstage. #MileyVMAs pic.twitter.com/QA0Z8FRGW8 — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyUpdates) August 27, 2019

However, the Wrecking Ball singer is adamant she remained faithful to her marriage.

She wrote on Twitter: "I can admit a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and I always will."

At the VMA Awards a few weeks ago, Cyrus performed a heartbreaking rendition of her single Slide Away, rumoured to be about Hemsworth.

The performance happened just days after Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cryus.

Before Cyrus took the stage, Carter was spotted stroking the singer's hair, news.com.au reported.