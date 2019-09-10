Have you always struggled to find the macrons on your keyboard? Well, now there's a solution, according to a spoof video produced by The Hits.

Introducing, the 'Kēiboard'!

It's Aotearoa's very first Te Reo-friendly keyboard, just in time for Māori Language Week.

Produced in the style of an infomercial and starring The Hit's own Stacey Morrison and Mike Puru, the promo plugging the Kēiboard promises it will revolutionise Te Reo typing.

"Are you sick and tired of your colonised keyboard letting you down?" the clip begins.

"Well no longer . . . Kēiboard is the first macron inclusive, culturally sensitive, non oppressed, very impressive, highly pressable keyboard," it continues.

Stacey Morrison had only good things to say about the new invention. Image / The Hits

"Now you can say 'Ka kite' to those nasty plug-ins and Ctrl Shift A."

BUT WAIT! THERE'S MORE!

"Order now and we'll upgrade you to our wireless K board, complete with neck strap . . . It doesn't stop there! The level two Kēiboard package comes with its very own karakia on the back . . . order now. Buy tahi, get rua!"

Sadly the Kēiboard isn't actually real . . . but we sure wish it was.

Happy Māori Language Week everyone!

This article was originally published at The Hits and is reproduced with permission.