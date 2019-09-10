COMMENT:

I have a question for New Zealanders aged between 25 and 54. Why did so many of you watch The Block NZ this year?

No, really ⁠— why? Why, when it consisted of approximately 5000 episodes of petty squabbling, design clangers and endless filler, capped with the most depressing live auction ever?

I ask, because The Block NZ still frequently won its timeslot in Three's targeted 25-54 demographic this season. The show's streaming numbers were the highest they've ever been. It all beggars belief, given you could sum up this year's show with one word: shambolic.

