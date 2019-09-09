A Kiwi bank, and advertiser on The Block NZ, has pledged to gift $10,000 to each of the losing teams after an auction flop on Sunday.

TSB Bank announced on social media yesterday that it would like to see all the teams go home with money and be rewarded for their hard work.

"At TSB we believe in supporting New Zealanders, so we're gifting $10,000 to each of the three teams who didn't take any winnings home last night," it said.

"Congratulations Lisa and Ribz on the win, and well done to all of the teams - you did a fantastic job!"

Advertisement

The decision has been met with much support, with almost 3000 people liking the post, and over 700 commenters leaving messages of thanks.

"Great job TSB it's good to see someone is looking out for the teams and the awesome efforts they put into these apartments," one person wrote.

Another said, "Well done TSB thanks for looking out for a good people and recognise rewards where rewards should be given."

We would like to see all the teams go home with money after The Block NZ auction and be rewarded for their hard... Posted by TSB New Zealand on Sunday, 8 September 2019

The gift comes after three out of four teams went home with nothing after their Auckland apartments failed to sell above reserve.

Wellington couple Lisa Ridout-Gordon and Christopher Gordon, from Apartment 2, were the only team to sell over the reserve price, banking $50,000, as well as $100,000 cash prize for the show win.

Mikaere and Sophia Gardiner's penthouse Apartment 4, was passed in at $1.455m and there is yet to be any news of a sale.

A late-night close saw Stacy Heyman and Adam Middleton's Apartment 1 sell for $1,480,000. The sale price met reserve, but failed to make any profit.

Meanwhile Ethan Ordish and Sam Whatarangi's Apartment 3 just reached reserve at $1.39m, meaning they will receive no money for their efforts.

Advertisement

They did win the People's Choice Award though, which included a Suzuki S-Cross Prestige.

The Block NZ 2019 conestants Ethan Ordish and Sam Whatarangi with their Suzuki S-Cross Prestige after winning the People's Choice award. Photo / Supplied

Fans were also quick to rally behind "The Boys" - who were show favourites - creating a Givealittle page to raise funds for the pair. It had raised more than $27,000.

The page said: "The boys did their best and with Ethan having a baby soon they at least deserve to walk away from The Block with some funds.

"Bring a smile back to those happy boys from Te Kuiti who lit up your TV screens for weeks."

Last night, the Waikato mates said they were "genuinely grateful and honoured" at the support from fans.

"It's been pretty crazy to see that people care enough about us and our future that they've gone out of their way, not only to set up the page, but to give their own money towards it," the Te Kuiti childhood friends said in a statement on the Givealittle page set up within hours of the show ending on Sunday night.

"Obviously we were gutted to walk away with no profit from our house last night but always knew it was a possibility.

"Just feeling pretty overwhelmed and super grateful for all the support and love we've received throughout this entire season, right up until now with these donations coming in.

"We honestly have the best fans, it's crazy."

The four teams worked over the past three months to convert the former Kingsland fire station in central Auckland into apartments.

The property, 516 New North Rd, was bought by the show for $2.67m in 2017.