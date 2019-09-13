Kaitlyn Dever hopes her new true-crime series alters perceptions about sexual assault survivors.

Unbelievable is a confronting portrayal of the real-life case detailed in the 2016 podcast Anatomy of Doubt.

Drawn directly from the source material, it explores what happens when police get things right — and gravely wrong — when investigating rape cases.

"What I took away from the experience is that everyone reacts to trauma differently," says Dever. "With these kinds of [sexual assault] investigations, we have to change the way we view survivors and listen to them."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dever plays Marie Adler, an 18-year-old in Washington State who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sexual harm - do you need help?

THREE MORE TRUE CRIME SERIES