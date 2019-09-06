An official trailer has been released for a horror movie shot in parts of Otago, including at the University of Otago.

The remake of the 1974 cult classic Black Christmas is due for release in the US in December.

American film and television production company Blumhouse Productions, the producers behind horror hits Get Out and Halloween, finished filming earlier this year.

Horror film Black Christmas was filmed in parts of Otago. Photo / YouTube

The trailer was posted on YouTube today.

Advertisement

The original film follows a group of sorority girls stalked by a stranger over their Christmas break.

For the movie, the University of Otago's gothic registry building was transformed into the fictional Hawthorne College, before filming shifted to Campbell Park Estate in the Waitaki Valley.

The movie stars Imogen Poots ('28 Weeks Later, Green Room) and Cary Elwes ('Saw', 'The Princess Bride') and is directed by Sophia Takal, who co-wrote the re-telling.