A US pop star and recent contestant on The Voice has launched a lawsuit alleging her manager sexually abused her when she was 14 and that her Disney-owned record label failed to protect her.

Variety report that country singer Jordan Pruitt claims veteran Nashville producer Keith Thomas abused her up until just prior to her 16th birthday, in a lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

Pruitt was revealed as the person who initially filed the suit anonymously, which sparked a flurry of headlines speculating as to who the alleged victim might be.

The lawsuit details the 28-year-old's claims that Thomas took her virginity and once drugged and anally penetrated her.

Pruitt reportedly alleges the abuse took place at the Staples Centre, at the Warner Bros lot, in artists' trailers, hotel rooms and parked cars.

The suit pinpoints her former record label, Hollywood Records, and parent company, the Walt Disney Co., alleging they compelled her to work with Thomas unsupervised despite the fact they knew – or should have known – that he was a sexual abuser.

"Unfortunately, these large companies are primarily concerned with sales, money and charts," Pruitt said in a statement to Variety. "Too often they fall short of protecting the young talent that they are 'supposed' to be caretakers for … I couldn't be more disappointed in how Disney treats their underage talent like cash cows."

Pruitt reportedly alleges Thomas groomed her for abuse by controlling her career and cutting her off from boys her own age, and it's also alleged he convinced her mother to allow him to be alone with her.

It's been reported that Thomas allegedly told Pruitt "their love was a secret".

In a statement, Pruitt explained she hopes her lawsuit will prompt Disney and Hollywood Records to "spend their time and money on putting safeguards in place in order to protect the minors the are employing."

Variety report that the two companies did not comment on the suit, while Thomas deferred to his lawyer, who did not respond.