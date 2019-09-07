EDITORIAL

The footage of Married at First Sight NZ contestants Chris Mansfield and Aimee Collins has been consigned to the cutting room floor after allegations emerged from his past.

Despite having a warrant outstanding in the US for a domestic violence complaint, Mansfield was apparently able to breeze through the entry checks for MAFS - a New Zealand criminal record check, a psychiatric assessment - and be deemed fit to participate by a professional psychologist.

After the Herald revealed Mansfield's history, MediaWorks said he would no longer feature in the series due to premiere tonight.

