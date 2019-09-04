Lucy Boynton has been acting since she was 12, but it was her role in the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody at 24 that changed her career. Now she's channelling her inner diva in a hotly anticipated Netflix series. Louis Wise meets a woman on a mission.

If you want proof of grace under pressure, look at Lucy Boynton's performance in Bohemian Rhapsody. In last year's award-drenched Freddie Mercury biopic she played Mary Austin, Mercury's closest friend and the woman for whom he wrote the song Love of My Life, with aplomb. But the real performance was getting through the film at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.