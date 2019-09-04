American singer Ariana Grande is suing fashion label Forever 21, claiming they had a "look-alike model" of her featuring in their ads.

The 26-year-old claims the fashion brand attempted to trick customers into thinking Grande was affiliated with the label by using a "strikingly similar" model.

She claims the firm published at least 30 "unauthorised" images and videos that suggested she endorsed the brand.

Grande said the firm, which has stores in more than 50 countries around the world, approached her in 2018 about endorsement.

However, she said talks broke down because "the amounts that Forever 21 offered to pay for the right to use Grande's name and likeness were insufficient for an artist of her stature."

Left, Ariana Grande. Right, Forever 21's advertising. Photo / Vevo, Instagram

"Rather than pay for that right as the law requires, [the] defendants simply stole it," she said in the complaint, which was filed in federal court in California.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday in Los Angeles, is based around the "look-alike model" with a high ponytail and attire that are likened to Grande's style in her '7 Rings' clips.

"The resemblance is uncanny," the lawsuit said, according to the New York Times.

"Forever 21's intent was clear: to suggest to the viewing public that Ms Grande endorsed Forever 21, its products, and was affiliated with Forever 21."

The "misleading campaign" occurred primarily in January and February of 2019, before the release of Grande's album, 'Thank U, Next', according to the suit.

Forever 21 declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit.

"That said, while we dispute the allegations, we are huge supporters of Ariana Grande and have worked with her licensing company over the past two years," it said. "We are hopeful that we will find a mutually agreeable resolution and can continue to work together in the future."

Grande is a Grammy Award winner and best-selling singer. She also has more than 200 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.