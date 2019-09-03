Photos have emerged of Harry Style's drastic new makeover – and a lot of fans aren't happy.

The former One Direction band member is infamous for his luscious curls, but it appears Styles has traded them in for an edgier look.

Page Six reports Styles was snapped with parents of fans at an airport, and opinions are divided.

An Instagram account with the username "thisharrystyles" posted the photos, which show Styles with much shorter locks, a moustache, and a goatee.

Fans took to the comments to mourn the loss of his curls.

"Harry what have you done with your hair? I still love you, but why," one fan commented, "this low key makes me wanna cry," wrote another.

Other loyal fans were more accepting, commenting "he looks homeless and I love it," and "I think the cut is awesome!"

The Sign of The Times singer has been living the rock star life since the debut of his solo record in 2017, and commenters compared his new makeover to rock legend Mick Jagger.

Rolling Stone magazine recently interviewed the singer for a cover story for their latest issue, and reported Styles is putting the finishing touches on his second album.