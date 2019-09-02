Remembering the cringe

The embarrassment, the humiliation you'd rather forget, until you realise the comedic value in sharing these experiences on Twitter ...

1. My Mum was walking me to school when I was 5 and I saw my friend Trevor up ahead so I ran on to catch up with him, calling out his name. As I got close I realised it wasn't him so I just kept on running past, shouting "Trev! Trevor! ... "

2. Husband went ahead to start the car as I paid for the parking. I came out and knocked on the passenger side back window to get him to unlock, put all bags and my purse in the back, got into front seat and looked up to see a stranger in the driver's seat of the idling car.

3. Was at a coffee shop waiting for my coffee when I ate the largest muffin sample on a plate. It wasn't until I'd started to start one more tasty sample that I realised it wasn't free samples, but someone's dirty plate they'd returned to the counter. Left without my coffee in horror.

4. My sister was making a peanut butter sandwich when she quickly needed to change my nephew's diaper. While changing the diaper she saw some peanut butter on her arm and licked it off. It wasn't peanut butter.

Buried treasure?

A reader from Royal Oak notes: "Some months ago, after I had nearly fallen over this mysterious swelling on the footpath beside Manukau Road near Greenwood's Corner, I took photos and sent them to the Auckland Council. Soon afterwards big red cones were on guard around it. Now the cones have gone and this is what it looks like. Not sure what AC, FP means ? Auckland Council Foot Path? Many pedestrians like me are waiting to find out just who or what is buried under there."

More on mealtime snobbery

Is having an early dinner seen as unpalatable? A reader responds: "I have a vague idea working class people traditionally ate earlier because the man would be hungry when he got in from a physical job at 5.30 to 6pm. The middle classes didn't have that issue."