Hinewehi Mohi made history as the first person to sing the national anthem in te reo Māori at a Rugby World Cup game in 1999. Now, she's marking the 20-year anniversary of that day with a whole new album full of waiata anthems.

"So, where are you from?"

It's the first question Hinewehi Mohi asks when we sit down to chat. It is, inadvertently, a loaded question because the answer is not a simple one and speaks to a loss of cultural connection spanning generations.

Instantly, she catches on to this fact and assures me: "There will come a time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Check out the translated lyrics for Sway / Haere Mai Rā by Bic Runga