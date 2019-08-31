British pop superstar Ellie Goulding and her new husband Caspar Jopling were the picture of wedded bliss as they tied the knot at York Minster in northeast England earlier today.

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer, 32, arrived at her star-studded wedding ceremony in a gown that has polarised fans on social media.

While some called the dress "regal" and said Goulding "looked like a princess", others called it "absolutely disgusting".

"Peak British, I guess," one person said on Twitter.

Goulding arrived in a blue VW campervan, and was greeted by her bridesmaids who all wore white long sleeved white dresses - a departure from tradition.

The singer's wedding dress was a bespoke silk crepe creation by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for French fashion house Chloe.

Chill Ellie Goulding’s wedding dress...

Peak british I guess😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eyoifCdeG0 — Aïsha (@TheSussexes) August 31, 2019

It featured a high, ruffled neck, long sleeves and pearl floral detailing throughout.

Me after seeing pictures of Ellie Goulding's wedding dress, "The Brits have terrible taste in bridal fashion, except for the Middleton sisters apparently". pic.twitter.com/rAixKBwMDG — D (@Deltacetum) August 31, 2019

The bride carried a bouquet of white roses.

The wedding included a star-studded guest list, from the world of music and showbusiness in general, as well as members of the British Royal Family.

Goulding and her new husband were introduced to each other by Princess Eugenie.

Fergie joins Beatrice and Eugenie at Ellie Goulding's A-list wedding following Epstein storm https://t.co/AB1rzVnSmN pic.twitter.com/SQYtFbbcMy — Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) August 31, 2019

Eugenie and Beatrice's mother Fergie also attended the wedding. It was her first public outing since she flew to Spain to support ex-husband Prince Andrew through the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Sienna Miller and her beau Lucas Zwirner were also in attendance as well as James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley, and comedian Jimmy Carr.

Goulding and Jobling, 27, started dating in 2017.

The couple announced their engagement in August last year, with Jopling posting on Instagram: "I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person.

"No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love.

"There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with.

"I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future.

"I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today."