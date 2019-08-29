EDM behemoth Calvin Harris will headline the latest addition to New Zealand's summer festival calendar - Festival X Rising.

The one-day electronic-focused event, at Western Springs outer fields on November 28, will also feature Juice WRLD, Lil Pump, Tchami, Anna Lunoe and Kiwi DJ duo the Katayanagi Twins.

Multiple Grammy, Billboard and Brit Award winning DJ and producer Harris is the most played Scottish artist of the 21st century and has worked with Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Elie Goulding and more.

His 2018 collaboration with Dua Lipa - One Kiss - was the biggest-selling single of the year in the UK.

Advertisement

To date, he has more than 23.5 billion combined audio and video streams in his career

history.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday.