International acts Peking Duk, Polo G, Dylan Frost, and Winston Surfshirt will join Kiwi artists including Stan Walker, Mitch James, Tiki Taane, Homebrew and Sons of Zion to headline Soundsplash 2020.

The first announcement of artists comes after it was confirmed last week that the longstanding three-day summer festival in Raglan was expanding to the South Island with a second location in Timaru.

The two all ages events will run simultaneously from January 17 – January 19 at Wainui Reserve in Raglan and Caroline Bay in Timaru.

Dylan Frost of Sticky Fingers has a solo project coming out in October before playing Soundsplash. Photo / NZ Herald.

Tickets go on sale at 7pm, next Wednesday, September 4, at www.soundsplash.co.nz.

Today's announcement includes a mix of international headline artists, with Australian electronic duo Peking Duk performing a DJ set in Raglan only, while Chicago rapper Polo G, Kiwi pop star Mitch James, and Sydney six-piece funk outfit Winston Surfshirt will play at both events.

Dylan Frost, from controversial Australian act Sticky Fingers, will also appear following the October release of his new solo project, which he will play along with material from the hugely popular Sydney reggae/indie band's back catalogue.

Stan Walker will also be performing at the Timaru Soundsplash. Photo / NZ Herald.

Joining them on stage will be a long list of New Zealand's best artists including Tiki Taane (Timaru only), Sachi, Stan Walker (Timaru only), Homebrew (Raglan only), Sons of Zion, Montell2099, Written By Wolves, Theia (Timaru only), Mako Road, The Butlers, Rei, and newcomers such as Paige (Raglan only), Mini Simmons, Poetik and Chaii.

Soundsplash organisers are thrilled one of the country's longest-running festivals will break new ground this summer when it lands at Timaru's Caroline Bay.

"Soundsplash is a very special festival to us," explained promoter Mitch Lowe.

"It sits as a rite of passage for the youth, whilst also focusing on international music for people of all ages to enjoy. We are proud to be able to now bring that spirit to the South Island, specifically to a stunning place like Caroline Bay."

Tiki Taane will play at the Timaru Soundsplash next January. Photo / NZ Herald.

Timaru mayor Damon Odey is excited Soundsplash is coming to town and promises festival goers will revel in the picturesque surrounds and safe family-friendly environment.

"What an opportunity it is having New Zealand's longest running festival to our district," he said.

"Caroline Bay is iconic to Timaru and the perfect setting for a South Island festival. Timaru is a unique and beautiful part of New Zealand that we will welcome all festival goers to enjoy – you can even camp on our beach!



"What I love the most about hosting the 2020 Soundsplash event is the family focused reputation the festival carries."

Soundsplash 2020 – Full line-up from today's first announcement:

Peking Duk (DJ set, Raglan only), Polo G, Dylan Frost from Sticky Fingers, Mitch James, Stan Walker (Timaru only), Homebrew (Raglan only), Winston Surfshirt, Sachi, Montell2099, Sons of Zion, Mako Road, Tiki Taane (Timaru only), Mike Love, Benny Page, Drumsound & Bassline Smith BRB Tantrum & Desire feat. Youngman MC, Modestep, Muzzy, Chaii, Written By Wolves, Ed Solo, Theia (Timaru only), Paige (Raglan only), The Butlers, Flowidus, Deekline, K+Lab, Poetik, Lastlings, White Chapel Jak (Raglan only), Tomorrow People, Rei, The 420 Sound feat. SK Simeon, Leaping Tiger, Masaya, Mini Simmons, VanGrove, LMC, Raka, Kid Rey.