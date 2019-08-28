Ray Henwood, one of New Zealand's best-loved actors will be laid to rest on Monday.

Comedian Dai Henwood, Ray Henwood's son, announced on Instagram the details for his father's funeral.

"Ray Henwood's life will be celebrated on Monday 2nd September at The State Opera House Wellington," reads the Instagram post.

"A father, grandfather, beloved husband and straight up legend."

Advertisement

The 82 year-old passed away on Monday.

He is survived by his second wife, the retired judge Carolyn Henwood, and their two children.

Ray Henwood was best known for his role in the sitcom Gliding On. He also co-founded Circa Theatre.

Dai Henwood paid tribute to his father on Monday, posting a childhood photo of himself with Ray.

"I miss you Dad, you were proud of me and that mattered a lot," he said on Instagram.

"Thanks for everything you know or might not know you did."