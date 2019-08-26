Comedian Dai Henwood has paid tribute to his father Ray following his death this morning.

Ray Henwood, one New Zealand's most beloved actors, was aged 82.

"I miss you Dad, you were proud of me and that mattered a lot," his son said in a post on Instagram.

"Thanks for everything you know or might not know you did."

Advertisement

He added: "You passed away early this morning and it hurt. Mum, Jo, Charlie, Lucy and I love you to the stars where you belong.

NZ actor Ray Henwood died this morning, aged 82. Photo / Supplied

"Kua hinga te tōtara i te wao nui a Tāne. (A mighty Totara has fallen in the forest of Tāne Mahuta)."

Ray Henwood was best known for his role in the sitcom Gliding On. He also co-founded Circa Theatre.

He is survived by his second wife, the retired judge Carolyn Henwood, and their two children.