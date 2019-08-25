One of New Zealand's most beloved actors - and a man perhaps best known for helping highlight 1980s public-service New Zealand in the TV sitcom Gliding On - has died.

Ray Henwood died on Monday morning aged 82, Wellington's Circa Theatre confirmed.

A pillar of Circa since co-founding it in 1976, the Welsh-born actor appeared in many plays, films and television programmes, notably the sitcom Gliding On.

Gliding On screened on TV between 1981 and 1985 - a comedy that "satirised a paper-pushing working life then-familiar to many Kiwis", according to NZ on Screen. It featured four staff members at a government supply office.

Henwood also did one-man performances as the poet Dylan Thomas and the actor Richard Burton - both fellow Welshmen.

Henwood graduated in chemistry at Swansea University before emigrating to New Zealand aged 25 and worked as a teacher and forensic toxicologist while developing a second career as an actor, eventually turning professional in 1970.







"I'd been working in the theatre in Britain, I had done a degree, finished a degree, in chemistry, funnily enough," Henwood explained in a 2012 interview with New Zealand On Screen.

"I was shortlisted for a research post, which I didn't get, and I saw the chance to come out to New Zealand, to teach.

"When I came there was no professional theatre but there was very strong amateur theatre.

"But whether I would have stayed, I'm fairly sure I would have, because I loved it from the beginning. I thought, why would I want to live anywhere else?"

Drawing on his work as a forensic chemist, he campaigned against the use of cannabis and was author of the 1970 book A Turned On World - Drugs in New Zealand.

Ray Henwood is survived by his second wife, the retired judge Carolyn Henwood, and their two children, one of whom is the comedian and TV3 star Dai Henwood.

Dai recently took to social media to pay tribute to his dad, posting a photo of the two together from his childhood and writing: "It ain't Fathers Day but I love you Dad. Giving me knowledge and love since '78."