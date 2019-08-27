Two of music's biggest living legends are set to meet for the first time ever right here in New Zealand.

Mick Fleetwood and Sir Bob Geldof will be in New Zealand for the charity event Playing It Strange, Geldof v Fleetwood.

Speaking to The Mix host Tracey Donaldson, Fleetwood admitted he and Geldof had never actually crossed paths before - at least not that he can remember.

He said: "I don't consider him a stranger, but on a personal level I do not believe we've ever met, and if we did it was [ships] passing in the night."

Now they'll come together to help aspiring young Kiwi songwriters through the Play It Strange charity on September 23, where the superstars will take part in a Q&A session and debate the history - and future - of popular music.

While discussing Fleetwood's long and successful history, Donaldson asked how they'd managed to stay passionate and keep up with the times.

His answer was simple: "It's what we do."

"Look at Paul McCartney," Fleetwood continued. "He went back to something that he loves to do. He loves to do it and so do we, it's what we dreamt of doing - which is a lot to do with the [Play It Strange] concert we're talking about - it's about living out your dream and making it come true. I'm a musician, this is my commitment - with all the ups and downs that came with it".

As well as an in depth chat with the music legends, a hand-picked selection of Kiwi artists will also perform some of the pair's favourite songs, with the likes of Don McGlashan, James Reid and Jason Kerrison taking part, as well as school-aged performers from the Play It Strange charity stable.

The high school musicians will include soloists, choirs, rock bands and an orchestra from several schools, including Manurewa High, King's College, Papatoetoe High and St Cuthbert's College.

Fleetwood says: "I'll be ready... I can't wait to get to New Zealand. I love it there and I have lots of friends there now, so I'm looking forward to it."

Similarly, Sir Bob - best known for forming Boomtown Rats in 1975 and his hit single I Don't Like Mondays, as well as his charity work founding Live Aid - said he was "delighted to be returning to Auckland again and meeting up with Mick".

Duco Events director David Higgins said it would be an unforgettable evening for those lucky enough to attend.

"To bring together such massive names as Mick Fleetwood and Sir Bob Geldof and have them speaking in an intimate setting is incredibly rare.

"We're talking about two international music icons chatting about the history of music, recounting untold stories and anecdotes from their incredible careers, and then presenting what they feel is some of the greatest music ever created."

Playing It Strange, Geldof v Fleetwood, hosted by Kiwi artist Mike Chunn and Herald editor Murray Kirkness takes place on September 23 at the Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland.

NZME is giving away a ticket to one lucky winner - click here to enter.

• Tickets for the event, which also features a four-course banquet dinner and charity auction are also available from www.eventfinda.co.nz